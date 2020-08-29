TN nodal agency, Guidance to host Pharma & Life Sciences CXO Round Table

Read Article

A strong pharma and life sciences ecosystem requires close collaboration among industry, academia and government institutions. In view of the ongoing pandemic, this collaboration is required more than ever, not only to navigate the crisis but also to explore emerging opportunities.

Therefore, Guidance, the nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation for Tamil Nadu, plans to conduct a Pharma & Life Sciences CXO Round Table on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in partnership with Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) and Express Pharma (Media Partner).

The panel discussion at the virtual event intends to focus and draw insights from various eco-system elements of the sector – Infrastructure, Policy and Incentives, Skill Development and Human Resources, R&D and Innovation, Regulatory Support – to boost the existing ecosystem and attract investments in the State.

Tamil Nadu has been one of India’s most progressive states, witnessing spectacular economic growth over the last decade. The event will showcase how the state’s strategic location, strong institutional framework, robust infrastructure, good governance, and conducive business environment makes it a preferred investment destination in Asia.

Details

Theme: Building a robust ecosystem for attracting pharma and life sciences investments into Tamil Nadu

Date: September 3, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Registration: https://pwc-emeaec.webex.com/pwc-emeaec/onstage/g.php?MTID=eafc9383fc16129f2dff54f3a24387409