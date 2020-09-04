Three major deals contributed 74 per cent of deal value in August 2020
Deal value in the M&A market reported a surge in this month, as per a GlobalData report
In August 2020, the healthcare industry reported 59 deals worth $35.4 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (August 2019 to July 2020) of 73 deals worth $10 billion.
Deal value in the M&A market reported a surge in August 2020. Siemens Healthineers AG to acquire all outstanding shares of Varian Medical Systems for $177.50 per share or $16.4 billion in cash; Johnson & Johnson to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company for $52.5 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $6.5 billion; Sanofi to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia Biopharma for $100 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $3.6 billion were the three big-ticket deals which contributed 74 per cent of the total deal value during August 2020.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value
($ million)
|2-Aug-20
|Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
|Varian Medical Systems Inc (US)
|16,400.0
|19-Aug-20
|Johnson & Johnson (US)
|Varian Medical Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (US)
|6,500.0
|17-Aug-20
|Sanofi (France)
|Principia Biopharma Inc (US)
|3,680.0
|31-Aug-20
|Nestle Health Science SA (Switzerland)
|Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (US)
|2,600.0
|24-Aug-20
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (US)
|CerSci Therapeutics Inc (US)
|939.5
VC investments reported an increase in deal value in August 2020
The healthcare industry reported 100 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.3 billion in August 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (August 2019 to July 2020) of 114 deals worth $2.3 billion.
Lepu Biotech, a biotechnology company specialised in tumour immunotherapy raising $186 million in series B round of financing to accelerate the research and development, clinical trials and product launches of its multiple anti-tumour drugs; Suzhou Sinovent Pharmaceuticals raising $144.5 million in series C financing to promote the ongoing clinical trials of its new products and Atomwise raising $123 million in series B round of financing to scale its AI technology platform and expand its pipeline for small molecule drug discovery are the major VC deals reported in August 2020.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value
($ million)
|6-Aug-20
|Haitong Innovation Capital Management Co., Ltd.; Riverhead Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd.; SDIC Unity Capital Co., Ltd.; Ping An Capital; State New Central Enterprises Operating Investment Fund
|Lepu Biotech (China)
|185.8
|25-Aug-20
|Loyal Valley Innovation Capital LLC; China International Capital Corp Ltd; Oceanpine Capital; Jiuyo Capital Management Co., Ltd. Undisclosed Investor(s)
|Suzhou Sinovent Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (China)
|144.5
|11-Aug-20
|AME Cloud Ventures; BV Investment Partners; Tencent Holdings Ltd; Y Combinator Management LLC; Dolby Family Ventures LP; Sanabil Investments; B Capital Group; Undisclosed Investor(s)
|Atomwise Inc (US)
|123.0
|24-Aug-20
|RA Capital Management, LP; Qiming Venture Partners; Lilly Asia ventures; Boxer Capital LLC; HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (China)
|115.0
|10-Aug-20
|Wellington Management Company LLP; Undisclosed Investor(s); Atlas Venture Inc; Forbion Capital Partners Management Services BV; MPM Capital Inc; Vida Ventures LLC; Surveyor Capital Ltd; Logos Global Management LLC
|Dyne Therapeutics Inc (US)
|115.0