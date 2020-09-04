Three major deals contributed 74 per cent of deal value in August 2020

In August 2020, the healthcare industry reported 59 deals worth $35.4 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (August 2019 to July 2020) of 73 deals worth $10 billion.

Deal value in the M&A market reported a surge in August 2020. Siemens Healthineers AG to acquire all outstanding shares of Varian Medical Systems for $177.50 per share or $16.4 billion in cash; Johnson & Johnson to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company for $52.5 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $6.5 billion; Sanofi to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia Biopharma for $100 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $3.6 billion were the three big-ticket deals which contributed 74 per cent of the total deal value during August 2020.

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value

($ million) 2-Aug-20 Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Varian Medical Systems Inc (US) 16,400.0 19-Aug-20 Johnson & Johnson (US) Varian Medical Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (US) 6,500.0 17-Aug-20 Sanofi (France) Principia Biopharma Inc (US) 3,680.0 31-Aug-20 Nestle Health Science SA (Switzerland) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (US) 2,600.0 24-Aug-20 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (US) CerSci Therapeutics Inc (US) 939.5

VC investments reported an increase in deal value in August 2020

The healthcare industry reported 100 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.3 billion in August 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (August 2019 to July 2020) of 114 deals worth $2.3 billion.

Lepu Biotech, a biotechnology company specialised in tumour immunotherapy raising $186 million in series B round of financing to accelerate the research and development, clinical trials and product launches of its multiple anti-tumour drugs; Suzhou Sinovent Pharmaceuticals raising $144.5 million in series C financing to promote the ongoing clinical trials of its new products and Atomwise raising $123 million in series B round of financing to scale its AI technology platform and expand its pipeline for small molecule drug discovery are the major VC deals reported in August 2020.