Three Indian universities among the top 200 for pharma education: QS World University Rankings

Jamia Hamdard, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Mohali are the three universities to get featured in the top 200 in QS World University Rankings in Pharmacy and Pharmacology. While All India Institute of Medical Sciences found a place in the top 250 ranks for the same category, Banaras Hindu University, Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IIT – Bombay) and Institute of Chemical Technology – Mumbai found their ranks in the top 300 global universities.

In the Chemistry category, 20 Indian universities ranked among the top 600 universities globally and Indian Institute of Science, IIT – Bombay, IIT – Delhi, IIT – Kanpur, IIT – Madras were featured in the top 200. Institute of Chemical Technology – Mumbai also found its place in the top 350.

For the Chemical Engineering category, 14 Indian universities made it to the top 400 ranks, with IIT Bombay ranking among the top 50.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ranked 231 in the Lifesciences and Medicine category and University of Delhi was placed in the top 450 universities for the same.