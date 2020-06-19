Thermo Fisher Scientific to showcase new analytical instruments at virtual conference on June 23, 2020

Read Article

The scientific community, with expertise in discoveries, breakthrough and innovations, is being pushed to deal with challenges daily. Our best efforts always come from collaboration and sharing of information and expertise.

Thermo Fisher brings together some of the leading experts through the virtual LCMS Conference – an exclusive event on state-of-the-art mass spectrometry with a focus on Orbitrap technology. The event will highlight details of the latest Exploris MS systems and their applications.

The conference will provide a platform to discover the new innovative mass spectrometry systems, gain valuable insights and knowledge from fellow scientists along with opportunity to interact with scientists from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Hear from Professor Alexander Makarov on “Designing the Smallest Ever Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer for New HRAM Applications” and specially invited scientists in the region who are facing similar challenges to share their knowledge and experiences.

Certificate of Attendance will be awarded to attendees who join the live virtual conference.

