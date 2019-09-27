The Authentication Forum 2019 to be held in New Delhi in November

The market for counterfeit also known as ‘fake’ products is huge, penetrating into every industry possible. This global menace of counterfeits has resulted in an estimated revenue loss of INR 1,05,000 lakh crore for the Indian economy, besides eroding brand equity and jeopardizing consumer rights and protection. If counterfeiting is curbed by 50 per cent through proper implementation of authentication solutions, enforcement, awareness and monitoring, it can save more than Rs 50,000 crore per annum.”

To address the growing threat of counterfeit brands and curb the menace, the Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) together with Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India have announced the third annual edition of The Authentication Forum 2019, a leadership summit on anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, scheduled on the 7 – 8 November 2019 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

In order to protect brands, businesses and most essentially consumer rights, this platform will help discuss solutions and effective strategies to address challenges that counterfeiting poses to the industry. Themed as ‘Winning the War- Combating Counterfeits’, the forum will bring together industry leaders and global experts along with top authorities from government and regulatory like:

1. Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides (India) Ltd

2. Ramashankar Pandey, Managing Director, Hella India Lighting Ltd. & Chairman, Aftermarket Committee, ACMA

3. Ulrike Kreysa, Vice-President Healthcare, GS1 Global Office

4. Yash Pal Sachar, General Manager- Corporate Affairs, Honda Cars India Ltd

5. Dr Jayashree Gupta, President, Consumers India

6. Amartyaa Kumaar Guha, Associate Director- Supply Chain, Flipkart

7. Amit Kale, Assistant Vice President- SME Packaging, Automation & Quality Control, Reliance Industries Ltd

8. Arshad Jamil, Associate Vice President & Head- Intellectual Property Rights, Biocon Biologics India Ltd

9. Ashraf Ali, Anti-counterfeit Manager- India, Bayer CropScience Ltd

10. Harendra Bana, Associate Director- Security, PepsiCo| India Region

12. Pankaj Kumar Patodi, Head Supply Chain, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd among others ….

Topics like the role of government and industry in curbing counterfeit menace; what other countries/global brands are doing to combat counterfeiting; consumer empowerment in the fight against fakes; implementing an end-to-end anti-counterfeiting system- perspectives from different industries; evolution of brand protection and the way forward will be the major highlights that the eminent speakers will address.

The event will target industries like pharmaceuticals, FMCG (beverage, alcohol, consumer packaged goods), automotive components, crop protection (pesticides, insecticides, seeds) and E-commerce that face massive counterfeiting threats hampering the overall economy of the country. This will also be an ideal platform to network and exchange insights with cross-industry peers, solution providers and thought leaders, understanding the key challenges faced by major brands across industries and review opportunities to enhance brand safety.

The two day knowledge forum will host decision makers and top management attendees including, Government department officials and agencies involved in consumer protection, regulatory compliance, revenue protection and issuing authorities; CEOs; CMOs; heads – supply chain, regulatory affairs, product packaging; brand managers; brand & packaging consultants, brand protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies; physical and digital authentication solution providers; law enforcement agencies, IP organisations and enforcement companies; customs and state excise officials; consumer activist and consumer organisations.

Messe Frankfurt has been the first trade fair organiser worldwide to launch an initiative against brand and product piracy: ‘Messe Frankfurt against Copying’ which aims to ensure that exhibitors and visitors are fully informed and advised about the registration and assertion of intellectual property rights. In India, Messe Frankfurt has been actively involved in addressing the rising concerns on counterfeit products sold in the automotive aftermarket together with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Extending this initiative to other sectors, the Authentication Forum aims to be the collective voice of the industry to tackle sub-standard goods in a synergised manner.