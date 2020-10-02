Teva launches generic versions of TRUVADA and ATRIPLA tablets in US

Read Article

Teva Pharmaceuticals, announced the availability of the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved generic versions of TRUVADA and ATRIPLA tablets.

Brendan O’Grady, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial, Teva said, “These products, in addition to our more than 10 HIV-related medications already on the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines list, represent Teva’s continued pursuit of treatments for HIV to improve health outcomes for the HIV community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to treatment is more essential than ever for those who are immunocompromised and at risk of developing more severe disease.”

These newly available generic medicines are indicated for:

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets:

Treatment of HIV-1 infection when used with other anti-HIV-1 medicines in adults and children who weigh at least 37 pounds (at least 17 kilograms)

HIV-1 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of getting HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents who weigh at least 77 pounds (at least 35 kilograms)

Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets:

Treatment of HIV-1 infection in people who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms), alone as a complete regimen, or in combination with other anti-HIV-1 medicines

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets and Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are both combination treatments available as a single pill with similar safety profiles to their reference products.

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are expected to be available through retailers and wholesalers at a Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) of $48.51 per tablet. Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are expected to be available through retailers and wholesalers at a WAC of $78.86 per tablet.