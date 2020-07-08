Takeda launches IBD medication Kynteles in India

Read Article

Takeda India, part of the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, announced the expansion of its highly innovative portfolio for patients in the country with the launch of Kynteles (Vedolizumab) as part of its Gastrointestinal (GI) portfolio. GI is Takeda’s second therapeutic area in India after rare diseases (haematology, genetic diseases, and immunology).

Kynteles is used for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s Disease (CD). Kynteles, more widely known as Entvyio, has shown favourable safety and efficacy results in treating patients suffering from moderate to severe IBD. Entyvio is currently marketed in more than 60 countries.

Speaking about the launch, Koki Sato, Country Head, Takeda India, said, “At Takeda, we are continuously working towards developing innovative medicines to considerably improve the quality of life of patients. The launch of our highly innovative GI portfolio is a testimony of our commitment to India and patients living with diseases like UC and CD. Patient access to Kynteles will further augment our vision of providing additional and innovative treatment options to HCPs treating UC and CD.”

Talking about Kynteles, Dr Sandeep Arora, Medical Affairs Head, Takeda India, said, “India has the highest burden of IBD in Asia and one of the highest in the world as a result of rapid urbanisation, changes in diet and lifestyles. Kynteles, with its novel mechanism of action, selectively reduces intestinal inflammation that allows long-lasting remission and provides a safe and effective treatment option for patients with UC and CD. The safety and efficacy of Kynteles is well established and proven through robust and comprehensive clinical trials and large real-world evidence programmes. Evidence also suggests improved quality of life without an associated increase in the overall risk of infection.”