Takeda India contributes ₹1.2 Crores to COVID-19 PM Cares Fund

Takeda India, part of the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, a global values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader, has announced a donation of ₹ 1.2 Crores to the PM Cares Fund to support India’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The contribution to the PM Cares Fund aims to support patients and the Government to contain the spread of the disease. Bringing innovative therapies to patients, supporting them through their disease journeys, and playing its part in helping to strengthen healthcare systems is fundamental to Takeda’s operating model, especially in Emerging Markets like India.

Koki Sato, General Manager, Takeda India, commented, “Takeda remains committed to standing together and supporting our communities in India during this unprecedented health crisis.As a company, we have always aimed to operate in-line with our Values – Integrity, Honesty, Perseverance, and Fairness – and will therefore never forget that our principal role in society is to serve patients. Together with key authorities and partners we look to addressing some of the world’s most pressing and unmet health challenges, including COVID-19.”

Takeda India has worked with credible NGO partners in the past to support patients and strengthen front-line caregivers through training programs, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) mission.