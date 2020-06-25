TAKE Solutions appoints Lalit Mahapatra as its CFO

Read Article

TAKE Solutions announced the appointment of Lalit Mahapatra as Chief Financial Officer.

Reportedly, Mahapatra has over 25+ years of experience in finance & accounts, fund management & budgeting, strategic planning & financial control, merger & acquisitions, forex management etc. The previous organisations he has worked with include Price Water House Cooper (PWC), Siemens, and Schneider Electric.

Lalit is a Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Certified Public Accountant, USA and holds a Diploma in IFRS from ACCA, London.

Srinivasan H R, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TAKE Solutions said, “As the organisation goes through a series of management changes, we take this opportunity to strengthen our commitment through these consolidation measures. I am confident Lalit with his strong Finance and Accounting expertise would bring in a fresh perspective and steer in building shareholder value and strengthening governance systems and commercial collaboration in the Company.”

Mahapatra said, “As we transition through these unprecedented times, I am excited to be taking up this new role at TAKE Solutions. We are equipped with the right strategies to help us move forward in getting us to a profitable shape in the coming quarters. I look forward to creating value for customers, partners and all shareholders alike.”