Syngene opens R&D centre in Genome Valley, Hyderabad

The centre, located in Genome Valley, is spread across 52000 sq ft with an initial strength of around 150 scientists

Syngene International announced the commissioning of the first phase of its new R&D centre in Hyderabad. The centre, located in Genome Valley, is spread across 52000 sq ft with an initial strength of around 150 scientists. This is the company’s first operational research centre outside Bengaluru. When fully commissioned by the end of this year at an investment of Rs 167 crore, it will cover a total of 94000 sq ft and house around 270 scientists.

The centre was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, IT, MA & UD, Government of Telangana, in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana and Shakthi Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences & Pharma and CEO, Hyderabad Pharma City, together with senior leaders from Syngene.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, “We are happy that Syngene International has selected Telangana for setting up their new R&D centre This is a testimony to one of the accomplishments of BioAsia which has been able to showcase the immense potential, opportunity, and support the state offers. We have been focussing on the life sciences sector and the Genome Valley was conceptualised to provide all the necessary infrastructure and support systems for life science R&D activities. Syngene’s presence is surely a boost for the state’s vision to be a biotech hub.”

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, MD, Syngene International said, “We are delighted to set up our new R&D centre in Genome Valley, Telangana, recognised as a leading global biotech hub. I congratulate the Government of Telangana on their vision and pioneering efforts to create an environment that fosters the growth and development of the biotechnology industry.”

Jonathan Hunt, CEO, Syngene International said, “The inauguration of this site in Genome Valley today marks an important step for the company. With an increasing demand for our research services, we needed to find a location that offered the right environment to drive scientific innovation and seamless delivery. This means not just having the ability to build, equip and maintain world-class laboratories, we also need to be able to attract top scientists in chemistry, biology, biometrics and other disciplines. Genome Valley has all the requisite infrastructure and a comprehensive science eco-system to allow us to deliver cutting edge, innovative scientific research outside Bengaluru for the first time.”

The R&D centre is fully digitised based on an Internet-based, innovative, analytical laboratory solution that enables anytime, anywhere, monitoring; remote and secure access; and minimises system downtime by monitoring the operational status of the systems. The centre also has other digitisation and automation features including electronic laboratory notebooks and analytical intelligence.

The building benefits from environment-friendly measures such as energy conservation through the use of solar power and limited plastic use. The safety features of the centre include laboratories built with fire-rated walls and panels, a dedicated flameproof area for storage of hazardous materials away from the laboratories and dedicated water lines for fire hydrant and sprinkler systems.