Swedish life sciences delegation participates in CII’s Life Science Conclave

Swedish Life Science exhibition developed by Swedish Institute was also held

Niclas Jacobson, Deputy Director- General and Head of the Division for EU and International Affairs (Ministry of Health and Social Affairs) inaugurated CII’s Life Sciences Conclave in Mumbai. He for the very first time presented the Swedish Life Science exhibition developed by Swedish Institute.

Jacobson said, “The MoU signed between the two countries has enabled Swedish and Indian organisations to work together to create a conducive environment for technology sharing and coming up with innovative healthcare solutions in India. We are now taking stock of the experiences gathered the last ten years and are developing and deepening our cooperation for the future.”

Anna Lekvall, Consul General, Sweden further added, “Historically, ties between India and Sweden have been strong in the healthcare sector. Key innovations, new treatment solutions have always been at the forefront of healthcare knowledge sharing between the two countries.”

The Swedish Life Science exhibition showcases, Sweden’s expertise in precision radiation medicine, bio-inks, biological tissues and experience biking.