Sun Pharma launches severe nodular acne management capsules in US

Absorica LD capsules utilises micronised particles to optimise absorption at a 20 per cent lower dose

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched Absorica LD capsules used for management of severe nodular acne in the US market.

The product launched by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries for the management of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients of 12 years of age and older, it can be taken with or without food, Sun Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

“The launch of Absorica LD – which offers the proven efficacy and safety of Absorica at a lower dose – underscores our commitment to making a difference in the lives of people with severe recalcitrant nodular acne,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO, Sun Pharma North America.

Absorica LD is the only isotretinoin formulation to feature company’s micronisation technology, which utilises micronised particles to optimise absorption at a 20 per cent lower dose, Sun Pharma said.