Sun Pharma launches ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) in Japan

Read Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that its wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched ILUMYA subcutaneous injection 100 mg syringe (nonproprietary name: tildrakizumab) in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

ILUMYA is a humanised lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of IL-23 and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

Junichi Nakamichi, Country Head, Sun Pharma Japan, said, “ILUMYA is Sun Pharma’s first innovative drug to be launched in the Japanese market. This is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we expand our product portfolio in Japan.”