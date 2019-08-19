Sun Pharma gives commercialisation license to CMS for seven products

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has granted an exclusive license to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings (CMS) to develop and commercialise seven generic products in Mainland China.

The collaboration with CMS now covers eight generic products including the seven products referred above. The total addressable market size for all these eight products is about US$ 1 billion (as per recent IQVIA data) in Mainland China. The initial term of the agreement shall be 20 years from the first commercial sale of the respective products in Mainland China and may be extended for additional three years’ as per mutual agreement of the two parties.

“This collaboration gives us entry into the Chinese generic pharmaceutical market. We see lot of potential in China for both, our generics and speciality portfolio. With more than 65 per cent generics penetration, China represents a significant opportunity for generic pharmaceutical companies,” said Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma.

In June 2019, Sun Pharma had announced collaboration with CMS on two speciality products, Tildrakizumab and Cyclosporine A 0.09 per cent (CsA) eye drops for the Greater China market.