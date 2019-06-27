Sun Pharma and CMS enter into a License Agreement for Cyclosporine A and Tildrakizumab in Greater China

Under the terms of the license agreement, CMS will pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and royalties on net sales, the terms of which are confidential

Sun Pharma announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings (CMS) for the development and commercialization of Cyclosporine A 0.09 per cent (CsA) eye drops for dry eye disease and Tildrakizumab, used in treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in Greater China.

Under the terms of the license agreement, CMS will pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and royalties on net sales, the terms of which are confidential. CMS will be responsible for the development, regulatory filings and commercialisation of the products in China. The initial tenure of the agreement shall be 15 years from the first commercial sale of CsA and Tildrakizumab in Greater China and may be extended for additional three years subject to certain conditions defined in the agreement.

“Dry Eye disease represents an area of high unmet medical need, with a significant number of patients having moderate to severe form of this disease. Sun Pharma is committed to growing its global ophthalmology franchise, with cyclosporine as its lead product,” said Kirti Ganorkar, Executive Vice President and Head, Global Business Development, Sun Pharma.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, commented, “This licensing agreement marks our entry into the Greater China market which is the second largest pharmaceutical market globally. We continue to build our pipeline and capabilities in this important therapeutic area of significant unmet need.”