Strides receives USFDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment

Read Article

Strides Pharma Science has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05% from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is part of the niche and small volume product portfolio with limited competition in the US market. According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05% is approximately $ 15 million. The product will be manufactured at the company’s flagship facility at Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market.

The company has 124 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 86 ANDAs have been approved and 38 are pending approval. Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment 0.05% is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.