Strides posts consolidated revenue at ₹7,353 m in Q3FY20

Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹1,851 million

Strides Pharma Science has announced its Q3FY20 results. In Q3FY20, the consolidated revenue was at ₹7,353 million demonstrating 28 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ growth. Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹1,851 million, up 185 per cent YoY and 23 per cent QoQ and reported EBITDA margins was at 25.2 per cent. The US markets clocked $66 million quarterly run-rate with ~90 per cent front-end driven revenues.

Arun Kumar, Founder, Strides remarked, “We are pleased to announce a strong financial performance in the Q3FY20. Our contrarian strategies continue to play out for the regulated markets, which are now delivering growth with industry-leading post R&D EBITDA margins. While we are clearly tracking ahead of our plans for the regulated markets, the emerging markets are still a few quarters behind from demonstrating an improved performance anticipated by the strategic actions undertaken by the company to improve its quality of business.”