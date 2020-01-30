Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Strides posts consolidated revenue at ₹7,353 m in Q3FY20

Strides posts consolidated revenue at ₹7,353 m in Q3FY20

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 7

Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹1,851 million

Strides Pharma Science has announced its Q3FY20 results. In Q3FY20, the consolidated revenue was at ₹7,353 million demonstrating 28 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ growth. Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹1,851 million, up 185 per cent YoY and 23 per cent QoQ and reported EBITDA margins was at 25.2 per cent. The US markets clocked $66 million quarterly run-rate with ~90 per cent front-end driven revenues.

Arun Kumar, Founder, Strides remarked, “We are pleased to announce a strong financial performance in the Q3FY20. Our contrarian strategies continue to play out for the regulated markets, which are now delivering growth with industry-leading post R&D EBITDA margins. While we are clearly tracking ahead of our plans for the regulated markets, the emerging markets are still a few quarters behind from demonstrating an improved performance anticipated by the strategic actions undertaken by the company to improve its quality of business.”

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.