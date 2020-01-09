Strides Pharma Science appoints Dr R Ananthanarayanan as CEO & MD

Dr Ananthanarayanan will succeed Arun Kumar, Founder, and the incumbent CEO and MD of the company

Strides Pharma Science has announced the appointment of Dr R Ananthanarayanan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Strides, effective January 9, 2020. Dr R Ananthanarayanan will succeed Arun Kumar, Founder, and the incumbent CEO & MD of the Company. Kumar will transition his active responsibilities at Strides by the financial year ending March 31, 2020, and will step into a strategic role as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 01, 2020.

Ananthanarayanan brings with him over three decades of top pedigree global pharma experience across both the technical and commercial functions. Until recently, he was the Global Chief Operating Officer at Cipla, where he was responsible for the company’s generics business in regulated markets and branded generics in emerging markets. He was also driving Cipla’s API business, biosimilars, complex drug-device combinations, including 505(b)(2) products.

Prior to Cipla, Ananthanarayanan was the President & CEO of Global APIs, Biologics, & Medis Generics B2B division at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the US, managing multi-billion P&L responsibility. He has also held leadership roles at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Piramal Healthcare Galpharm International, UK (Acquired by Perrigo Group), and Zydus Cadila.

Ananthanarayanan is a graduate in pharmaceutical sciences and earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Mumbai, India. He has also been a member of the Board of Advisors at the School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey.