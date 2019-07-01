Strides Pharma arm signs pacts for sale of Australian biz to Arrow Pharma

Strides Pharma Science said its step-down subsidiary has signed the definitive agreements for sale of its entire Australian business to Arrow Pharmaceuticals upon receipt of all requisite approvals.

Earlier this year, Strides Pharma Science had decided to exit its investment in Arrow Pharmaceuticals for approximately Rs 1,900 crore.

“All requisite approvals are received and Strides Pharma Global (SPG), a step-down subsidiary of the company in Singapore, has signed the definitive agreements for the transaction,” Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing.

The company said it expects the transaction to close on or around July 10, 2019.

“SPG will receive AUD 300 million immediately at closing and balance AUD 94 million will be received as deferred consideration backed by a secured interest-bearing instrument,” the company added.