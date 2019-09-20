Express Pharma


Strides Board approves incremental investments in Stelis

It will accelerate Strides’ re-entry into sterile injectables business post the completion of the Company’s non-compete period in December 2019

By EP News Bureau
Strides Pharma announced that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved an additional investment up to US$ 40 million over a period of 24 months for a controlling stake in Stelis Biopharma.

The proposed new investments will be a primary infusion into Stelis which will enable Stelis to achieve its objective of becoming a compelling global player in the biopharmaceutical space.

It will also accelerate Strides’ re-entry into sterile injectables business post the completion of the Company’s non-compete period in December 2019.

