Strides announces successful completion of US FDA inspection conducted at Bangalore facility

Read Article

Strides Pharma Science announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the inspection conducted by the US FDA in January 2020 at Company’s flagship facility KRS Gardens, Bangalore. The inspection was related to specific Extended Release applications made from the site. Receipt of EIR confirms the successful closure of the inspections.

The flagship facility in Bangalore is the largest manufacturing facility for the company with capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats including tablet, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids. The facility is also capable of manufacturing complex formulations of Extended Release tablets which is one of the focus area’s for the company. Strides has a large Extended Release portfolio for the US and other regulated markets with a capability to manufacture these products at multiple sites.

Strides had recently also received EIR for Bangalore facility from US FDA for the inspection conducted in March 2020 and the same was intimated to Stock Exchanges on March 26, 2020.