State Drug Controllers asked to help pharmaceutical firms in augmenting production of medicines
Secretary, DOP appreciated the efforts of all SDC’s and requested them to provide all support to manufacturing units with the help of local administration and concerned authorities by regular interaction so that there is no shortage of medicines and medical devices
A meeting through Video Conferencing was held under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) along with Chairperson NPPA, DCG(I) with the State Drug Controllers(SDCs) of 20 States/UTs to review the working status of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing units pre-COVID-19 and post COVID-19.
Secretary, DOP appreciated the efforts of all SDC’s and requested them to provide all support to manufacturing units with the help of local administration and concerned authorities by regular interaction so that there is no shortage of medicines and medical devices. The production level, percentage manufacturing (pre and post COVID-19) and availability of Drugs and Medical Devices in the country.
State Drugs Controllers (SDCs) were requested to ensure the availability of essential medicines and medical devices required in the management of COVID-19 treatment. They were also requested to ensure the utilisation of manufacturing capacity to the full extent so that sufficient stocks without any hindrance can be made available at all levels.
State Drugs Controllers assured that they are working hard to increase the production level, attendance of workforce, logistics support to ensure the smooth manufacturing, distribution and availability of medicine and medical devices in the country.
Secretary, DoP instructed all SDCs to:
- Increase the percentage of manufacturing to ensure its working to the full extent for increased the availability of drugs.
- Solving all problems relating to logistics, workforce movement, the ancillary unit required for drugs and devices in coordination with all concerned local authorities.
- Hoarding and price escalation of drugs and medical devices to be monitored and action to be initiated in such case.
- Ensure that information of drugs and devices manufacturing unit is provided urgently in soft copy by all States.
- Ensure availability of the Hydroxychloroquine, Azythromycin and Paracetamol formulation be monitored by all the State Drugs Controllers.
- 55+97 essential drugs circulated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to be monitored on regular basis and data to be provided.