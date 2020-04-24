State Drug Controllers asked to help pharmaceutical firms in augmenting production of medicines

Read Article

A meeting through Video Conferencing was held under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) along with Chairperson NPPA, DCG(I) with the State Drug Controllers(SDCs) of 20 States/UTs to review the working status of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing units pre-COVID-19 and post COVID-19.

Secretary, DOP appreciated the efforts of all SDC’s and requested them to provide all support to manufacturing units with the help of local administration and concerned authorities by regular interaction so that there is no shortage of medicines and medical devices. The production level, percentage manufacturing (pre and post COVID-19) and availability of Drugs and Medical Devices in the country.

State Drugs Controllers (SDCs) were requested to ensure the availability of essential medicines and medical devices required in the management of COVID-19 treatment. They were also requested to ensure the utilisation of manufacturing capacity to the full extent so that sufficient stocks without any hindrance can be made available at all levels.

State Drugs Controllers assured that they are working hard to increase the production level, attendance of workforce, logistics support to ensure the smooth manufacturing, distribution and availability of medicine and medical devices in the country.

Secretary, DoP instructed all SDCs to: