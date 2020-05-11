SPDS 8th Annual International Conference Disso India 2020 to be held online from 13 -16 May

Read Article

Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS)’s flagship Annual International Conference Disso India 2020 will now be conducted in an online mode from May 13 to 16. The conference will be attended by Pharmaceutical R&D, QA and QC as well as academia professionals from India and abroad, involving speakers from the US, Europe and Asia. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Conference is being held online.

The theme of the event is “Dissolution as a Quality Assurance tool for Product Development, Approval, and Batch Releases” by The Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS). The online conference will be conducted from May 13-16th, 2020 by SPDS, an organisation which was formed only eight years back and has gained international presence and acceptance in a short span of time.

Disso India- Online 2020 will have 13-14 lectures from eminent professionals working in the pharmaceutical industry from around the world as well as academia. Delegates from the industry and academia are expected to participate in this conference. The convention will witness the presence of more than one thousand professionals from Pharma R&D, QA, QC and academia across the globe to discuss various advances and developments related to dissolution science and its applications.

Dr VG Somani , the Drug Controller General of India has given his consent to be the Chief Guest and inaugurate the International Online Conference – Disso India 2020. Dr Suresh Bhojraj, Prochancellor – JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research and President of the Pharmacy Council of India , shall be addressing the Inaugural Address as the Guest of Honour.

The scientific sessions are programmed and executed under the Chairmanship of Professor Arvind Bansal, Head-Department of Pharmaceutics, NIPER, SAS Nagar and the Co-Chair-Dr Vinod .P.Shah, Ex-US FDA and Pharmaceutical Consultant, USA.

Disso India 2020 will have exceptional global speakers speaking on topics like the Role of dissolution in complex generic drug products by Dr Vinod P Shah, (Ex-USFDA), Pharmaceutical Consultant, USA. Automation in dissolution by Kempf Juergen, Business Development Manager, Sotax AG, Switzerland. Regulatory Compliance Challenges & Issues Related to Dissolution Testing & Studies by Vijay Kshirsagar, CEO & President, TRAC Consulting, India. Dissolution testing post COVID-19 by Dr Leong Chuei Wuei, CEXA Consultancy, Malaysia. Dissolution Testing Methodologies For Nanomedcines by Prof Padma Devarajan, Professor in Pharmacy, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. Dissolution Testing of Novel Drug Formulations by Samir Haddouchi, Managing Director, SPS Pharma Services, France, IVIVC for Novel Drug Formulations by Prof. Jean Michel Cardot, Professor and Head of the Department of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Clermont Auvergne University, France. Development of IVIVCs for Complex parenteral products such as microspheres by Prof Diane Burgess, Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of Pharmaceutics, University of Connecticut USA. Ternary Amorphous Solid Dispersions for Solubility Enhancement by Dr Arvind K Bansal, Professor & Head, Department Of Pharmaceutics, NIPER SAS Nagar, India. Influence of Particle Characteristics on Dissolution Test by Sandeep Kulkarni, Director, Image Provision Technology, India. IDAS – In Vitro Dissolution and Absorption Systems to Evaluate Impact of Dissolution on Permeation &Absorption by Dr Vatsala Nageshwaran, Chief Business Officer, Absorption Systems, USA. Harmonization of CMC Area of dissolution, EU/US perspectives, including new FDA Guidances and USP Chapters and Monographs” by Vivian A. Gray , V.A.Gray Consulting Inc,USA & Managing Director of “ Dissolution Technologies”. Correlation of Formulation Manufacturing Process & Dissolution Studies By Dr Umesh Banakar, Banakar Consulting, USA.

A Registered NGO,- Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) was formed on 16th July 2012 in Mumbai with the objective of promoting Science and Technological Development in the field of Dissolution Science among pharmaceutical professionals, Academia, Students, Regulatory Bodies, etc. SPDS is the only professional body dedicated to Dissolution and its application worldwide. SPDS envisions to be one of the most prominent organizations focusing on Dissolution Science among the Pharmaceutical Industry and Academia.

While talking with Prakash Bhosale a media representative with SPDS General Secretary & Managing Director of Sotax India Pvt Ltd., Mumbai , Dr.L. Ramaswamy appealed to Pharmaceutical Industry & Healthcare Academia in India & Abroad to join this online conference & make it a success and enhance the quality of drugs produced by Pharma Companies.