SPARC signs license agreement with Tripoint Therapeutics for Elepsia XR tablets

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced an exclusive license agreement with Tripoint Therapeutics, US to commercialise Elepsia XR 1000 mg and Elepsia XR 1500 mg tablets in the US.

Under terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15 per cent to 50 per cent on net sales. Tripoint will be responsible for all US regulatory submissions and payment of annual PDUFA fees for Elepsia XR 1000 mg and Elepsia XR 1500 mg.

The initial term of the agreement shall be five years and maybe further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties.

“Elepsia XR can bring down the daily pill burden significantly and will be an alternative treatment option for patients suffering with epilepsy,” said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

Steve Squashic, President, Tripoint, said, “We are very excited about the relationship with SPARC and look forward to bringing Elepsia XR to patients in the US.”