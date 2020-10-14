SPARC announces Phase 3 trial results of SDN-037 to treat inflammation and pain of ocular surgery

Read Article

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) reported positive top-line results from its Phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. The trial met its prespecified primary and secondary objectives, demonstrating that SDN-037 is superior to its vehicle.

The objective of the trial was to assess the efficacy and safety of SDN-037 in clearing the inflammation and pain. To that end, the primary efficacy measure was the proportion of subjects with an anterior chamber cell (ACC) grade of zero (0) on Day 15 (zero inflammation). A statistically significant proportion of patients treated with SDN-037 achieved an ACC grade of 0 versus vehicle with p-values.

A key secondary endpoint was the proportion of subjects with a visual analog scale (VAS) pain score of zero (0) at Day 15, and this was also statistically significant in patients treated with SDN-037 compared to vehicle.

SDN-037 was generally well-tolerated in this study with adverse events consistent with the known safety profile of difluprednate.

“On behalf of everyone at SPARC, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the patients, families and investigators involved in this study. We are extremely pleased with the top-line efficacy and safety results,” said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.