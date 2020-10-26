South Korea pharma Celltrion’s COVID test gets US emergency use authorisation

Read Article

South Korea’s Celltrion said on Monday it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid COVID-19 testing kit Sampinute.



Celltrion said Sampinute delivers coronavirus test results within 10 minutes, with a sensitivity of around 94 per cent.



The authorisation came three months after requesting approval in late July and the product has already been launched in the United States in August, according to the company statement.