SK Logistics celebrates 10th anniversary in Mumbai

SK Logistics from the Sevantilal Kantilal Group recently celebrated the 10th anniversary in Mumbai. The event was graced by who’s who of the pharma fraternity. Vivek V Kamath, MD &GM, Abbott Healthcare was the Chief Guest and Dr Shailesh Ayyangar, Head- Projects (Asia), Sanofi was the Guest of Honour.

Madan Krishnan, VP & MD – South Asia, Medtronic, SD Sawant, MD, Centaur Labs, Kewal Handa, Ex MD, Pfizer, Harshit Shah, Joint MD, Aarti Drugs also took part in the anniversary celebration. Homi Khushrokhan, Ex MD Glaxo and Nihchal Israni, Ex MD, Blue Cross Labs also marked their presence. Bipin Shah, MD, Anuh Pharma, a leading bulk drug manufacturing company and Director / Partner in SK Logistics and other SK Group of Companies, was also present on the occasion.