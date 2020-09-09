SIRO and AZIDUS enter into an alliance  

Read Article

SIRO Clinpharm has entered into a partnership with Azidus to expand combined services offerings and avail access to an expanded client base for technical requisites of pharma and biotech industries.

“SIRO focuses on patient studies and support trials from Phase II to Phase IV, while Azidus is focused on healthy volunteer studies, bringing synergies to the collaboration. This partnership will help SIRO to expand its product range and get exclusive access to a larger pool of clients in potential geographies of Asia and Latin America, where Azidus has a strong base,” informed the companies through a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Daftary, Director in SIRO Clinpharm and in-charge of Global Business Development Activities and Client Management said, “The synergies of the service offerings of SIRO with Azidus are driven by a common belief in quality; the strategic alliance will serve a strong growth driver for both organisations. This is a complementary alliance which will give the clients single-window end-to-end solutions, with accrued cost benefits. The alliance would definitely boost SIRO’s presence across geographies like Brazil in Latin America and the US.”

Arjun Arumugam Olaganathan, Director, Azidus, said, “This strategic partnership with SIRO will help both organisations grow and expand their offerings. I see the potential of deeper market penetration and wider service contribution for the two organisations positively affecting their market values through this partnership.”