SII launches rotavirus vaccine Rotasiil

The drug will strengthen routine immunisation and tackle the menace of diarrhoea

In a bid to strengthen routine immunisation and tackle the menace of diarrhoea, Serum Institute of India (SII), launched a new variant of its WHO prequalified rotavirus vaccine Rotasiil called Rotasiil – Liquid, the only ready to use Pentavalent vaccine with G9 strain.

Originally developed based on technology from the National Institute of Health, USA, Rotasiil – Liquid will be available across domestic and international market. The initial production aim of the vaccine is around 25-30 Million doses per annum which will be augmented to over 80 Million doses per annum. With the new easy to use formulation SII aims to increase its market share to 32-35 per cent from its current market share by volume 24 per cent with a growth of 23.90 per cent within the first year of its launch in India.

Available in a single dose tube, Rotasiil – Liquid can be directly administered in 2 ml dose orally, thus saving time as well as cold chain space. Rotasiil – Liquid can be stored at 2-8° celsius for up to 24 months.

Commenting on the launch, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII said, “The new launch will propel us towards improving the health of our children and reduce hospitalisation and conditions related with diarrhoea such as malnutrition, delayed physical and mental development amongst children. It is our tryst in our national agenda of full immunisation coverage ensuring that each child receives a chance to survive against vaccine-preventable diseases.”