Signet and Roquette conduct technical seminar across four Indian cities

Roquette Freres, in collaboration with its channel partner Signet Chemical Corporation recently conducted a technical seminar in four different cities (Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru). The seminar aimed to impart knowledge about Roquette’s excipients for use in solid dosage forms, solubilisation and varied novel drug delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. Additionally, it focussed on an in-depth understanding of Roquette’s excipients meeting all the regulatory standards for various markets including China. An assurance of quality, emphasis on risk mitigation and business continuity plan were discussed and newly-launched products like Magnesium Stearate, Lycatab CT from India and Kleptose HPB-LB from France were also showcased during this event.

These seminars were attended by more than 300 customers from renowned pharmaceutical and nutraceutical organisations. Five eminent speakers shared expertise and experience in their respective fields.

Dr Bing Xun Tan, Pharmaceutical Application Lab Manager, Roquette elaborated on the concept of improving palatability of formulation and patient compliance. The role of Kleptose, Kleptose HPB/HP and Kleptose Linecaps was explained in taste masking, enhancing solubility and stability of APIs. He also discussed about polyols (Pearlitol, Neosorb, SweetPearl, Lycasin, Xylisorb and Dextrose) which aid in improving mouthfeel and texture of solid/liquid oral dosage forms. The advantages of high functionality DC grades of polyols such as Pearlitol Flash, Neosorb XTAB, Xylisorb XTAB and SweetPearl DC especially in ODTs and chewable tablets were also presented.

Philippe Lefevre, Head–Global Pharma Customer Technical Services Specialist, Roquette shared his views on “Rationale for excipient selection in solid dosage forms”. The details included criticalities of formulation, properties of API, process requirements and choice/functionality of particular excipient. He also provided insights on the advantages of various diluents, bulk sweeteners, binders and disintegrants from Roquette’s portfolio and their importance in resolving formulation challenges.

This was followed with a brief session by Dr Bing Xun Tan emphasising on the stability problems encountered in formulations and resolution of these issues by using polyols or other innovative solutions offered by Roquette such as Lycoat and ReadiLycoat.

An introduction to Polysorb 85/70/00 highlighting its advantages in soft gel formulations was presented by Dr Darshana Jain-Ghatawat, Global Account Manager-Roquette India.

Challenges of registration in China as well as other markets was covered by Vishal Borse and Naveen Kumar, Account Manager-Roquette India. CDMF and other support provided by Roquette was also explained.