Shilpa Medicare IBRUSHIL for treatment of leukaemia

Read Article

Shilpa Medicare announced the launch of the Indian branded generic of lbrutinib, an anti-cancer drug under the brand name IBRUSHIL. Earlier it had launched Lenvatinib ‘LENSHIL and Dasatinib ‘DASASHIL’ in the India market.

Used in the treatment of patients suffering from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), Mantle Cell Lymphomas (MCL) and other related cancers, it is available in 140 mg capsules in packs of 30 capsules and 120 capsules.

Reportedly, IBRUSHIL attacks cancer cells without damaging normal cells, causing fewer side effects. The drug is taken once daily, than the standard treatment that requires multiple injections by the patients.

It is expected to bring down the cost of monthly therapies drastically and making them more affordable.

IBRUSHIL (Ibrutinib 140 mg) capsules are being manufactured in the company’s US-FDA approved manufacturing facility.