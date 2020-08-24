Shilpa Medicare forays into the OTC segment

Read Article

Shilpa Medicare ventured into the OTC segment with the launch of ‘ready-to-drink’ green tea films. The company is marketing it as an immunity booster as well.

“We are talking about green tea, or more specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol component of green tea that research suggests might be substantially more powerful than HCQ and zinc at protecting against viral infections. Therefore, our Shilpa’s Green T films have 60 per cent of EGCG and 98 per cent polyphenol content. In the unprecedented times of COVID-19, we have to be extra vigilant about our health especially if we have NCDs like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular issues among others,” said Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada, MD, Shilpa Medicare.

Sundeip Bhatia, Business Head India, Shilpa Medicare, said they decided to venture into the growing market of green tea because they wanted to present a unique and differentiated experience to the consumers. The product will be available in all the major omnichannel platforms and the retail chains.

“Currently, we only have one variant – Ginger & lemon and we will be bringing the other flavours as well in near future,” added Bhatia.