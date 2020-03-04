Sharad Tyagi appointed as President of OPPI

Read Article

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents the research-based pharmaceutical companies, has appointed Sharad Tyagi as President for a period of three years, with effect from April 01, 2020. Sharad Tyagi is Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India and has also been a Vice President and Executive Committee of OPPI for the last ten years, heading important Work Groups & Committees for OPPI. He takes over from A Vaidheesh, Managing Director, India, Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals, who has been OPPI President for the past three years.

Welcoming Sharad Tyagi as President, A Vaidheesh the outgoing President, said, “While I continue to be a part of the industry that positively impacts human lives, it is time to pass on the baton. I welcome Sharad as the new President and under his leadership I am confident that OPPI will continue to advocate for patient-centred policies that are focused towards building a healthier India through access to Innovation. Spending three decades of my life in this industry, I feel privileged to be associated with an industry that truly transforms human lives. The pharmaceutical industry, with its share of challenges, also provides several opportunities for economic, social and healthcare reforms. Over the past three years, we at OPPI have worked towards building a patient-driven healthcare ecosystem while advocating for innovative healthcare financing models; robust OTC guidelines; collaborative PPP models with States and several other initiatives that aim to improve access to medicines in the country. I will continue to be part of this ecosystem and will be always available for guidance to my colleagues and friends at the OPPI.”

Speaking on his appointment, Tyagi, President- OPPI said, “I would like to thank Vaidheesh and my colleagues on the Executive Committee and I am excited to be a part of this transformational healthcare journey. Expanding healthcare access; fostering research and innovation and leveraging health data are the three emerging patient centred themes. The research-based pharmaceutical industry continues to play our role in reimaging India’s healthcare landscape as we remain committed to our purpose which is to bring newer and better medicines to every citizen of the country. I believe we at the OPPI have clear priorities and along with the OPPI Secretariat led by KG Ananthakrishnan, Director General, OPPI, we will together work towards serving our patients and strengthening our approach of Health meeting Hope.”