SCHOTT KAISHA expands vial production capacity for COVID-19 vaccine Rs 105 cr investment

Read Article

SCHOTT KAISHA has announced an immediate investment of Rs 105 crores into its existing facilities to increase its vial production by 300 million pieces. The decision comes at a time when drug manufacturers around the world are undergoing COVID-19 vaccine trials. Such complex medications are stored in Type 1 glass vials, which are produced at SCHOTT KAISHA facilities in Gujarat and Daman.

The Indo-German venture with SCHOTT AG plans to complete this production ramp-up within 12 months. A long-term investment plan and consistent infrastructure growth over the years has helped the company expand its production capabilities quickly. Over the last three years, it had invested approximately Rs 434 crores and set up two new plants in Umarsadi, Gujarat and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. With the recently opened facility in Umarsadi, SCHOTT KAISHA was manufacturing over three billion pieces of ampoules, vials, syringes, and cartridges annually. The company is providing vaccine vials to all the key vaccine developers in the country as well as manufacturers abroad.

Rishad Dadachanji, Director, SCHOTT KAISHA shared, “Pharma companies all around the world are working relentlessly to find an effective vaccine for COVID-19. As a front-runner in the pharma packaging segment, we are committed to support the vaccine developers with the best packaging solutions. We are closely working with all our clients to supply them with vials and syringes for their vaccine trials and are continuously assessing their requirements to stay ahead of the curve.”