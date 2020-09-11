SCHOTT AG appoints Pawan Kumar Shukla as MD for Indian pharma glass business

Read Article

SCHOTT AG has announced Pawan Kumar Shukla as the new MD for SCHOTT Glass India. He will take charge at SCHOTT’s tubing plant in Jambusar, Gujarat. SCHOTT had inaugurated a new tank facility in its Jambusar plant, following an investment of €21 million in 2018. The company had committed additional investments of €26 million for yet another tank facility last year.

“Shukla brings over 25 years in the glass, lighting, pipes and electronics industry and comes with a strong background in techno-commercials. Prior to this role, he was the President Operations at Surya Roshni, a manufacturer of specialty glass tubing and lighting. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in ceramic engineering as well as material science and metallurgy, Shukla has also worked with Corning JV in the CRT Division as a manufacturing head for twelve years,” informed the company in a statement.

Commenting on his new role, he said, “India is a frontrunner of the global pharma industry and primary pharma packaging is one of the most vital components in the entire production chain. I am proud to be associated with SCHOTT, being one of the oldest and most trusted manufacturers of tubular glass worldwide. While the domestic market is our key focus, our India plant also caters to the Asian market, thereby contributing to the pharma industry and the Indian government’s vision of becoming a global pharma hub.”

Patrick Markschlaeger, Executive Vice-President, SCHOTT AG, Business Unit Tubing noted, “SCHOTT’s Jambusar plant is one of our most advanced tubing plants worldwide. The quality of glass produced here is at par with any other production site, including Germany.”

“We are pleased that the manufacturing site is under the capable leadership of Mr Shukla, who is an industry stalwart himself. He brings with him decades of technical and managerial expertise in the glass manufacturing space. We look forward to seeing SCHOTT India achieve even higher standards and success under his guidance”, he said.

Presently, SCHOTT is delivering its Fiolax glass tubes to pharma packaging players in India and abroad for preparing primary packaging products such as vials, syringes, etc. The German company has reached agreements and started supplying to leading pharma companies including key players in India for vials of up to two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.