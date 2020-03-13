Satish Reddy elected CII SR Chairman

Read Article

CK Ranganathan will be the deputy

The Chairman of Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Satish Reddy has been elected Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern region, for 2020-21. Prior to taking up the new responsibility, he was serving CII as deputy chairman. Reddy has held various roles at CII which include National Pharma Committee, past chairman. He was also the CII Andhra Pradesh State Council chairman.

According to a press release, Industrialist and chairman and managing director of Chennai-based fast-moving consumer goods CavinKare, CK Ranganathan has been elected deputy chairman, CII, Southern region. Ranganathan has earlier served CII as its chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council for 2009-10. He was also the chairman-entrepreneurs awards, CII Southern Region.