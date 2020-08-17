Sanofi to acquire Principia Biopharma

Read Article

Sanofi and Principia Biopharma, a late-stage biopharma company focused on developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases, entered into a definitive agreement under which Sanofi will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 per share in cash, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately $3.68 billion (on a fully diluted basis). The Sanofi and Principia Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.

“This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs. The addition of multiple BTK inhibitors to our pipeline demonstrates our commitment to strategic product acquisitions in our priority therapeutic areas. Full ownership of our brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor ‘168 removes complexities for this priority development program and simplifies future commercialisation,” said Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi.

“The Phase 2b data in relapsing multiple sclerosis showed the strong potential of ‘168 to address disability and disease progression, and triggered the start of Phase 3 studies across the full spectrum of MS. Through this acquisition, we will be able to expand and accelerate development of BTK inhibitors across multiple indications. Both ‘168 and rilzabrutinib, have ‘pipeline in a product’ potential, and we look forward to unlocking their full treatment benefits across an array of diseases,” said John Reed, Global Head of Research & Development at Sanofi.

“Principia’s successful design and development of a whole portfolio of BTK inhibitors for immunology is aimed to transform the treatment for patients with immune-mediated diseases. By combining with Sanofi, we will bring significant resources to expand and accelerate the potential benefits of these therapies. The benefit of developing several BTK inhibitors will allow us to target specific organ systems for optimal patient benefit. The merger will provide global resources to get these novel therapies to patients faster,” said Martin Babler, President and CEO at Principia Biopharma.

“Principia’s Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors add to Sanofi’s efforts to accelerate and build a portfolio of the next generation of transformative treatments for autoimmune diseases. BTK is present in the signalling pathways of key innate and adaptive cell types of the immune system. Being able to block or disrupt these signaling processes can help in stopping inflammation and tissue destruction related to autoimmune diseases and target some of the underlying pathophysiology,” informed Sanofi through a statement.

The statement also apprised “The Principia BTK inhibitor franchise is based on its proprietary tailored Covalency platform that has generated potential best-in-class clinical candidates. The platform allows the design of both reversible covalent and irreversible covalent small molecule inhibitors that are more selective with less off-target effects. The optimised target residence time has potential to deliver a desired efficacy with a stronger safety profile.”

In 2017, Sanofi formed a collaboration with Principia under which Principia granted Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialise BTK inhibitor ‘168 in multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2020. Evercore is acting as financial advisor to Sanofi and Weil, Gotshal & Manges is acting as its legal counsel. Centerview Partners and BofA Securities are acting as financial advisors to Principia and Cooley is acting as its legal counsel.