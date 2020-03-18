Express Pharma


Sanofi, Regeneron begin testing arthritis drug as coronavirus treatment

By Reuters
Sanofi SA and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have started a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a treatment for the coronavirus, the companies reported.

Enrolments for the mid-to-late stage trial will begin immediately, and the companies anticipate the trial will test up to 400 patients.

Kevzara is an infection-fighting protein known as monoclonal antibody.

Regeneron in February announced a partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services to develop a coronavirus treatment, and had said it would focus on monoclonal antibodies.

Reuters
