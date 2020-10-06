Sanofi India appoints Vaibhav Karandikar as CFO

Read Article

The board of directors of Sanofi India at its meeting held on October 5, 2020 approved appointment of Vaibhav Karandikar as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from October 6, 2020.

Vaibhav Karandikar is a chartered accountant, a company secretary and a cost accountant with 25 years’ experience across various domains in finance.

He joined Sanofi in April 2007 in the accounting and taxation function, subsequently of which he became the head. In his most recent assignment, he worked as head of controlling for the general medicines business (including consumer healthcare). In this role, he also supported the global support function activities, intra-group export and intra-group services.

During his time at Sanofi, he has been part of several key assignments/projects including mergers, acquisitions, divestures as well as GST transition. Prior to joining Sanofi, he worked as senior manager – finance and company secretary – Sandoz India.

In the past, he was associated with Aventis Pharma, Tata Power company and Hindustan Ciba Geigy.