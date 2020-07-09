Sami-Sabinsa group’s curcumin c3 complex with bioperine shown to improve cytokine levels

Read Article

Sami-Sabinsa Group’s Curcumin C3 Complex is the subject of a recently published study on its effect, combined with BioPerine, on serum cytokine concentrations. Effects of supplementation with curcuminoids on serum adipokines in critically ill patients: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial was published in the peer-reviewed journal Phytotherapy Research.

In this clinical trial, researchers studied the effects of the administration of Curcumin C3 Complex and BioPerine in combination on the levels of the cytokines leptin and adiponectin in critically ill patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). In a total of sixty-two patients, supplementation with 500 mg C3 Complex and 5 mg BioPerine daily showed a statistically significant decrease in the pro-inflammatory cytokine leptin in the treatment group compared with the placebo group.

While leptin is often associated with food intake and energy expenditure, its importance in aging conditions, serious illness, and stressful injuries is increasingly recognized.

Simultaneously the researchers also monitored the levels of the beneficial anti-inflammatory cytokine adiponectin. They commented that the increase in adiponectin did not reach statistical significance, presumably due to the short 7-day duration of this trial. They also pointed to other trial results in which longer durations of curcuminoids administration resulted in adiponectin level increases.

“We are happy to see the utility of C3 Complex with BioPerine in controlling the expression of cytokines in TBI patients,” said Sami-Sabinsa Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Muhammed Majeed. “It is heartening to note that there were only benefits and no adverse side effects for this group of subjects, further attesting to our ingredient’s safety,” he added.