Sami-Sabinsa Group to set up new manufacturing facility in Hassan, Karnataka

Sami-Sabinsa Group recently announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ Industrial Area, Hassan, Karnataka.

The first phase of the plant will house a 40,000 square metres world-class Active Nutraceutical Ingredients (ANI) manufacturing unit, with an annual capacity of 300 tons and will be functional by 2021. The new facility with a planned investment of Rs. 200 crore is part of the Sami-Sabinsa Group’s growth strategy.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Muhammed Majeed, Founder & Chairman, Sami-Sabinsa Group said, “World over, consumers are seeking alternatives to better health and looking for food and beverages that supply all their nutritional needs. As the pioneer and among the few Indian companies to have created a global market for patented formulations in the health space, we are committed to a research-oriented, science-based approach towards developing products that make lives healthier and better. The upcoming facility at Hassan, is a reinforcement of this commitment. The new unit when operational will play a pivotal role in boosting our exports further and help us to double our revenues. The first phase, once functional in 2021, will provide employment to around 400 qualified workforce in the fast-growing industrial region of Hassan.”

VG Nair, Director and CEO, Sami-Sabinsa Group added, “Sami-Sabinsa’s new plant is designed to be world-class, meeting international standards & requirements and will house a high quality, environment-friendly Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility ensuring energy efficiency, responsible water management and biodiversity development. The ANI facility is 100 per cent cGMP and regulatory compliant.”

The Hassan plant is Sami-Sabinsa Group’s sixth global manufacturing facility, in addition to its current units located in Peenya, Dobaspet, Kunigal, Hyderabad, Nelamangala and USA. When fully functional, the new plant will not only expand the Group’s overall manufacturing capacity but also strengthen Sami-Sabinsa Group’s ranking as among India’s foremost and largest global nutraceuticals major.

According to latest industry reports, the global market for nutraceuticals is set for robust growth. It is expected to reach $373 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 per cent, as per PMMI Business Intelligence report. The Indian nutraceuticals market has flourished to a $3 billion industry and is forecast to touch $8.1 billion by 2022.