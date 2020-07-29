Sami-Sabinsa gets Non-GMO Project Verification for eleven key ingredients

Read Article

Sami-Sabinsa Group announced that several of the company’s ingredients have been Non-GMO Project Verified.

“Providing health conscious consumers with herbal, probiotic, and digestive enzymes products that support their preference for non-GMO ingredients can be challenging, so going this extra step in transparency is one way we can support our manufacturing and brand owner partners, retailers, and their customers. The credibility the Non-GMO Project Verified seal brings is an important addition to demonstrating Sabinsa’s integrity,” said Shaheen Majeed, Sabinsa’s President Worldwide.

The Non-GMO Project Verified is North America’s independent third-party verification for products that are produced according to best practices in avoiding genetically modified organisms (GMO). Products bearing the Non-GMO Project Verified seal have gone through a comprehensive evaluation process which includes traceability, segregation, and meaningful, ongoing testing of high GMO risk ingredients.

Sami-Sabinsa’s key ingredients which received Non-GMO Project Verified certification include: