Sami-Sabinsa gets Non-GMO Project Verification for eleven key ingredients
The Non-GMO Project Verified is verification for products that are produced according to best practices in avoiding genetically modified organisms
Sami-Sabinsa Group announced that several of the company’s ingredients have been Non-GMO Project Verified.
“Providing health conscious consumers with herbal, probiotic, and digestive enzymes products that support their preference for non-GMO ingredients can be challenging, so going this extra step in transparency is one way we can support our manufacturing and brand owner partners, retailers, and their customers. The credibility the Non-GMO Project Verified seal brings is an important addition to demonstrating Sabinsa’s integrity,” said Shaheen Majeed, Sabinsa’s President Worldwide.
The Non-GMO Project Verified is North America’s independent third-party verification for products that are produced according to best practices in avoiding genetically modified organisms (GMO). Products bearing the Non-GMO Project Verified seal have gone through a comprehensive evaluation process which includes traceability, segregation, and meaningful, ongoing testing of high GMO risk ingredients.
Sami-Sabinsa’s key ingredients which received Non-GMO Project Verified certification include:
- Boswellin Super Boswellia (Boswellia serrata) Extract
- Curcumin C3 Complex Turmeric (Curcuma longa) Extract
- Shagandha Root Extract 2.5 % USP (Withania somnifera)
- Livinol Kokum (Garcinia indica) Extract
- Saberry Amla (Emblica officinalis) Extract
- Cococin Coconut (Cocos nucifera) Water Solids
- BioPerine Black Pepper (Piper nigrum) Extract
- LactoSpore Bacillus coagulansMTCC 5856 Probiotic in three grades: 6B, 15B, and 100B
- DigeZyme proprietary, versatile multi-enzyme complex