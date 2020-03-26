Sami Labs appoints Neeraja Shetty as its Chief Executive Officer

Read Article

Sami-Sabinsa recently announced the appointment of Neeraja Shetty as the Chief Executive Officer of Sami Labs. As the CEO, Neeraja will oversee and drive key functions of strategy, operations, supply chain, finance and new projects to help achieve the ambitious growth plans of the company. During her previous assignments with Sami Labs, Neeraja held the positions of CEO – Formulations between 2002 to 2008 and was the Director & President – Strategy and Business Development from 2011 to 2017.

Speaking about her new role, Neeraja said, “It is an exciting time to join Sami Labs as the Group has chalked out an aggressive growth and expansion plan. I look forward to working with teams across the board to drive forward the vision of the organization which is to further consolidate its leadership position in the nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals space”.

Neeraja possesses over two and a half decades of rich experience in the life sciences space and has held various senior management and leadership roles of increasing responsibility, both in India and abroad with a focus on strategy, business development and sales.

She started her career with Biocon and later relocated to Singapore to join Corporate Physicians International as a Country Manager for Singapore, India and Malaysia.

Neeraja also began a life science start up entrepreneurial venture – Igenerix Pharma and ran it successfully.