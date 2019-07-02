Saince launches Qural, a healthcare communication app

Qural is a free-to-subscribe, comprehensive healthcare mobile and desktop application to aid patients, physicians, pharmacies and labs interconnect with each other

Saince, a healthcare software solutions company based in Atlanta, USA has launched ‘Qural’ (pronounced Cure-all) in India. Qural is a free-to-subscribe, comprehensive healthcare mobile and desktop application to aid patients, physicians, pharmacies and labs interconnect with each other. The application enables an easy and seamless flow of information across and between stakeholders, critical for patients as well as doctors.

“Qural has a simple dashboard, UI and UX features that can be used very easily. In beta for a month now, this free to use app, is commercially available in app stores from today. The application is already having an active subscriber base of 10,000 users, is aiming to add 1,000,000 more subscribers in the next 12 months. The company aims to launch the app in all major metros during the next 90 days,” stated a press release issued by Saince.

Raghu Vir, Founder and CEO, Saince, reveals, “Qural is very different. There are several healthcare apps in the market but they all operate in a narrow segment, unable to address the complexities involving multiple stakeholder interactions required in healthcare delivery. Qural is an integrated platform connecting all stakeholders in healthcare delivery in an intuitive manner.”

“Even non-technical people will find it easy to use, and interconnect in real-time and grow their relationships. Although Qural is a free platform, we are very selective and careful about whom we onboard onto this solution.” Raghu added.

At a time when major online pharmacies are driving the small retailer out of business, Qural platform enables the small retail pharmacy to effectively compete with these online pharmacies. Once a pharmacy sets up their account, they can immediately start accepting online orders and provide ‘take-away’ or ‘home delivery’ service to their customers.

Raghu Vir says “With Qural, we are effectively democratizing the technology and levelling the playing field. Unlike other players in the market, we connect each player directly with their peer.” All these retail pharmacies, once they come on board with Qural, will have the same technical strength as larger online pharmacies. Costs can also drop since patients can avoid frequent doctor, lab or even pharmacy visits.”