Sai Life Sciences opens Research & Technology Centre in Hyderabad

Sai Life Sciences, contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), announced the inauguration of its new Research and Technology (R&T) Centre in Hyderabad, India. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industry & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana formally inaugurated the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “I’m very happy that the esteemed leadership of Sai Life sciences has considered Telangana for setting up their new R&D centre. Life Sciences is one of the key focus sectors for the Government of Telangana. Hyderabad serves more than 1000 global innovators in their vision to develop innovative and affordable medicines for the world.”

A statement from the company informed, “The new R&T facility has several unique aspects such as intelligent and ergonomic lab design to enhance safety and productivity, advanced automation for seamless data capture during process development, lean and 5S approach to enhance productivity and collaborative workspaces for engendering innovation.”

Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences said, “Our philosophy behind building this new facility was to go beyond what the norm is in India and to create what our global innovator partners expect in their in-house capabilities.”

“The new 83,000 sq ft (7700 sq m) facility houses state-of-the-art research capabilities and advanced technology platforms, augmenting the company’s capabilities in providing superior scientific solutions to its pharma and biotech innovator customers globally. It has 24 chemistry labs with 250 fume hoods, analytical labs, fully equipped technology suite and a dedicated process safety lab,” informed the company through a statement.

The company also informed that through an initiative named Sai Nxt, it is investing over $150 million (> Rs 1000 crores) to expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, induct top-notch global scientific and leadership talent, strengthen automation and data systems, and raise the bar for safety, quality and customer focus.