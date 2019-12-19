Sai Life Sciences appoints Jay Stella as Chief Business Officer

Stella brings over 25 years of leadership in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries

Sai Life Sciences announced the appointment of Jay Stella as Chief Business Officer, to lead the overall business development and programme management for the company. Stella will be based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, US and report to the CEO and Managing Director, Krishna Kanumuri.

Stella brings over 25 years of leadership in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries with extensive experience across R&D, manufacturing, business development, finance, and Post-M&A Integrations. He held positions of increasing responsibility at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals for 15 years, across strategy and operations, business development, and integrations and divestitures, while also gaining significant experience in the Japanese cultural and business environment. Earlier, he worked for medium sized biotech companies, biogen and Genetics Institute, where he held various financial and operational roles. Prior to the pharma industry, Stella worked in technical operations, manufacturing, planning, and strategic sourcing roles in the medical device industry. Stella received his MBA from Boston University and his Baccalaureate degree from the University of Vermont in Spanish with minors in Chemistry and Biology.

Making the announcement, Kanumuri said, “Inducting top-notch global leadership and scientific talent is a key priority as part of our transformative effort, Sai Nxt. We are delighted to have Stella on board in this exciting phase.”

Commenting on his appointment, Stella said, “I am excited to join Sai Life Sciences at this pivotal point in the company’s journey. Sai’s vision to support global innovators bring 25 new medicines to life by 2025 is an inspiring one, and I look forward to playing a part in achieving it.”