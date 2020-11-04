Romaco Kilian appoints Stefan Krömer as new MD alongside Jens Carstens

Read Article

Stefan Krömer has just been appointed by Romaco Holding GmbH as the new Managing Director of Romaco Kilian GmbH. In his new role, he is responsible for all aspects of the Cologne tablet press manufacturer’s operations and administration. Krömer will share the running of the company with Jens Carstens, who has been at the helm since 2013. Jens Carstens, already MD Technology, has additionally been made responsible for Sales and Customer Service. Krömer’s area of responsibility will include Finance, Human Resources, Technical Purchasing and Quality departments as well as Assembly and Production.

“With Stefan Krömer, we have gained a highly qualified manager with extensive top-level experience for the management of Romaco Kilian. “Due to his proven expertise in process optimisation, controlling and production planning, Krömer will make a vital contribution to Romaco Kilian’s future growth,” emphasised Jörg Pieper, CEO Romaco Group.

Prior to joining Romaco Kilian, Krömer was General Manager of Jensen GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance washroom machinery and systems. At a global level, he was simultaneously Head of the Jensen Group’s Washroom Technology division. In the course of his career, Krömer has worked for various international players offering a wide range of engineering solutions. A native of the German state of Lower Saxony, he gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering and subsequently held a number of executive positions with broad responsibility for budgets, personnel and products.

“The engineering industry is my home. Indeed, moving to Romaco Kilian marks my first job in the pharma sector. It’s new ground and I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Kromer.