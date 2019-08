Rockwell Automation to help Indian manufacturers bridge employee 4.0 industry skill gaps

Announces e-learning and instructor-led courses to certificate programmes and training workstations for partner companies on the concluding day of the Rockwell Automation 2019 TechEd India

On the concluding day of the Rockwell Automation 2019 TechEd India, the company announced its plans to help partner manufacturers in India equip their workforce better in working with changing technologies and bridge Industry 4.0 skill gaps by offering e-learning, instructor-led courses, certificate programmes, and training workstations.

Dilip Sawhney, MD, Rockwell Automation India said, “India Inc. is witnessing a shift towards smart factory shop floors designed to boost productivity, improve quality, and optimise costs to help companies stay competitive. However, we are also staring at a huge skills gap in the country’s workforce when it comes to operating Industry 4.0 technologies. This must be addressed at both the corporate and government policy levels to accelerate India’s digital transformation and achieve our collective vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024.”

More than 300 attendees participated in the two-day learning and networking experience with over 70 sessions, including thought-provoking keynote presentations, expert-led technical sessions, interactive hands-on labs, and demonstrations.

The event began with the keynote presentation by Joe Bartolomeo, Vice President Enterprise Accounts & Software Sales, Rockwell Automation. He explained that with a growing consumer market demanding more choice, manufacturers needed to embrace new technologies to address changing requirements. Industrial IoT is estimated to have an economic impact of $4.6 trillion by 2025 as new technologies including analytics, mobility, app platforms and the cloud, help securely connect plant information with enterprise systems.

“In addition to investing in the right technology and systems, businesses also need to invest in people right now to build the workforce of tomorrow. To make the Industry 4.0 enabled Connected Enterprise a reality, we first need to start creating a pipeline of skilled problem solvers, builders, makers, and innovators. It is towards this goal that Rockwell Automation will continue to partner with industry and academic institutions in India and across the region,” emphasised Bartolomeo.

Designed for end-users, systems integrators, distributors, partners and machine builders, TechEd 2019 India created opportunities for participants to learn from industry experts and hear how their peers are solving manufacturing and production challenges. The sessions focussed on data analytics and on the convergence of IT/OT to achieve smart manufacturing by capturing industrial data. The event also provided attendees with the latest innovations in mobility and virtualisation, information management and analytics, as well as safety and security.