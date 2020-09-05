Roche’s Genentech gets US FDA approval for Gavreto (pralsetinib)

Read Article

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test. This indication was approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval program based on data from the Phase I/II ARROW study. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Gavreto is a once-daily, oral precision therapy designed to selectively target RET alterations, including fusions and mutations.

“The FDA approval of Gavreto for RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer is an important step towards our goal of providing an effective treatment option for every person diagnosed with lung cancer, no matter how rare or hard-to-treat their type of disease. We look forward to partnering with Blueprint Medicines to further explore the potential of Gavreto across multiple RET-altered tumour types,” said Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “.”

RET-activating fusions and mutations are key disease drivers in many cancer types, including NSCLC and medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), and treatment options that selectively target these genetic alterations are limited. In NSCLC, RET fusions represent approximately one to two per cent of patients. Biomarker testing for these fusions is the most effective way to identify people who are eligible for treatment with Gavreto.

The approval is based on the results from the Phase I/II ARROW study, in which Gavreto produced durable clinical responses in people with RET fusion-positive NSCLC with or without prior therapy, and regardless of RET fusion partner or central nervous system involvement. Gavreto demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 57 per cent (95% CI: 46%, 68%) and complete response (CR) rate of 5.7 per cent in the 87 people with NSCLC previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy, and the median duration of response (DoR) was not reached (95% CI: 15.2 months, not reached). In the 27 people with treatment-naïve NSCLC, the ORR was 70 per cent (95% CI: 50%, 86%) with an 11 per cent CR rate. The most common adverse reactions (≥25%) were fatigue, constipation, musculoskeletal pain and increased blood pressure (hypertension).

Gavreto is now the sixth FDA-approved medicine in Genentech’s portfolio of treatments for lung cancer. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Gavreto for the treatment of RET fusion-positive NSCLC that has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and for RET mutation-positive MTC that requires systemic treatment and for which there are no acceptable alternative treatments.

The FDA has also granted Priority Review to Gavreto for the treatment of people with advanced or metastatic RET-mutant MTC and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer and is expected to make a decision on approval by February 28, 2021. This New Drug Application (NDA) was accepted for review under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process to ensure safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.