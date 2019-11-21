Roche’s Atezolizumab receives DCGI approval for small cell lung cancer treatment in India

Roche India has announced the launch of Atezolizumab for the treatment of Extensive-stage Small cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) in India.

Atezolizumab is the first cancer immunotherapy to receive an approval in India for the first line treatment of ES-SCLC when given in combination with chemotherapy. Clinical study has shown significant improvement in the survival outcomes in the patients compared to the available chemotherapy options.

The cancer immunotherapy harnesses the person’s immune system to combat cancer more effectively for better patient outcomes.

Lung cancer is one of the leading cause of cancer deaths in India. Each year around 63,000 people die as a result of the disease.1 Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC and SCLC, with SCLC accounting for approximately 15 per cent of all lung cancer cases, with the majority of patients (70 per cent) diagnosed in the “extensive stage”, often leading to poor prognosis.

“Roche is committed to bring to India all the innovations being developed in its pipeline, to benefit patients.” said Lara Bezerra, Chief Purpose Officer (Managing Director), Roche Products (India). “Because of the aggressive nature, rapid growth, and early development of this metastatic disease, bringing an advanced treatment with improved survival has always been a challenge. Launching Atezolizumab is an important step for SCLC patients in India and reflects our commitment to “Doing now what patients need next”.

In a clinical study Atezolizumab has demonstrated improved survival outcomes, comparable safety profile and improved the quality of life for the already approved indications, previously been approved for other two types of cancers: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Urothelial Carcinoma, a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer. The Phase III IMpower133 study, showed that it has significantly improved Overall Survival (OS) and Progression-free survival (PFS) for the first time in over 20 years for patients with Extensive-stage Small cell lung cancer.